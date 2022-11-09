Starteck Financ Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 58.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 up 58.1% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 down 29.74% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 137.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months