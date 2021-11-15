Starteck Financ Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, up 40.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in September 2021 up 40.6% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021 down 90.76% from Rs. 29.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021 down 89.95% from Rs. 34.71 crore in September 2020.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 29.96 in September 2020.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 121.00 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.15% returns over the last 6 months and 146.94% over the last 12 months.