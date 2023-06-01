Starteck Financ Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore, up 48.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.12 crore in March 2023 up 48.86% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.02 crore in March 2023 up 503.12% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2023 up 50.57% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022.

Starteck Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 119.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.63% over the last 12 months.