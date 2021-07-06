Starteck Financ Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.15 crore, up 830.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.15 crore in March 2021 up 830.35% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021 up 415.76% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.60 crore in March 2021 up 910.24% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020.

Starteck Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2020.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 87.70 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 84.63% over the last 12 months.