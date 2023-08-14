Starteck Financ Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 down 12.99% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2022.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 155.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.