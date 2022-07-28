Starteck Financ Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.10 crore, down 60.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.10 crore in June 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022 down 67.44% from Rs. 15.05 crore in June 2021.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2021.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 130.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)