Starteck Financ Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2021 up 17.83% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021 down 16.13% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021 up 7.05% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2020.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 115.00 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)