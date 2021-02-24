Starteck Financ Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in December 2020 down 79.17% from Rs. 16.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020 down 12.57% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020 down 38.3% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2019.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2019.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 82.60 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.08% returns over the last 6 months and 148.42% over the last 12 months.