HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Start-up Street: 2022 funding - Halfway reflections

Arun Natarajan   •

While the data for the first six months of 2022 indicate a clear deceleration in PE-VC funding from 2021, a deeper analysis shows why things are not so bleak after all 

(Representative image)
As indicated in the last edition of this column, Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments in India during the latest quarter (ended June 2022) were down by almost 30 percent compared to the immediate previous quarter. It also marked three continuous quarters of decline. We also saw how the funding slowdown is impacting startups in different stages of development – with Later Stage companies being affected far more than Early Stage startups. However, the details of funding show that 2022 may well...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers