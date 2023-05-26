Starlog Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 47.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 47.19% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 100.69% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2023 up 331.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.87 in March 2022.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 24.58 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 97.11% returns over the last 6 months and 148.28% over the last 12 months.