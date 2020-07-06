Starlog Enter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2020 down 16.85% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.05 crore in March 2020 down 950.07% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2020 up 245.54% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 12.32 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -34.12% over the last 12 months.