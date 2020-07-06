Starlog Enter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2020 down 16.85% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.05 crore in March 2020 down 950.07% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2020 up 245.54% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.
Starlog Enter shares closed at 12.32 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -34.12% over the last 12 months.
|Starlog Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.54
|5.36
|6.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.54
|5.36
|6.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.54
|1.78
|Depreciation
|3.39
|3.34
|3.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.74
|1.89
|3.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-1.42
|-1.91
|Other Income
|6.31
|0.14
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.35
|-1.28
|-1.36
|Interest
|5.92
|5.60
|5.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|-6.88
|-7.24
|Exceptional Items
|-74.48
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-76.05
|-6.88
|-7.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.05
|-6.88
|-7.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.05
|-6.88
|-7.24
|Equity Share Capital
|11.97
|11.97
|11.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-0.79
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-63.53
|-5.75
|-6.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-5.70
|-6.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-63.53
|-5.75
|-6.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-5.70
|-6.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am