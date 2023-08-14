Starlog Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 54.17% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 272.22% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 31.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.70% returns over the last 6 months and 182.33% over the last 12 months.