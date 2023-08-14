English
    Starlog Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 54.17% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 272.22% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 31.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.70% returns over the last 6 months and 182.33% over the last 12 months.

    Starlog Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.831.592.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.831.592.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.631.16
    Depreciation1.040.811.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.710.182.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.03-2.61
    Other Income0.421.420.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.111.39-2.33
    Interest1.291.145.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.400.24-7.67
    Exceptional Items---0.164.61
    P/L Before Tax-1.400.08-3.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.400.08-3.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.400.08-3.06
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.170.07-2.56
    Diluted EPS-1.170.07-2.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.170.07-2.56
    Diluted EPS-1.170.07-2.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 14, 2023

