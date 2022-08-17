Starlog Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 27.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 27.66% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 down 167.86% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 134.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.98 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 9.91% over the last 12 months.