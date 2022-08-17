 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starlog Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 27.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 27.66% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 down 167.86% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 134.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.98 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 9.91% over the last 12 months.

Starlog Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.61 3.00 3.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.61 3.00 3.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.16 1.10 --
Depreciation 1.79 1.90 2.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.27 3.44 4.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 -3.43 -2.76
Other Income 0.27 2.04 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.33 -1.39 -2.55
Interest 5.34 6.03 5.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.67 -7.41 -8.47
Exceptional Items 4.61 -4.40 7.33
P/L Before Tax -3.06 -11.81 -1.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.06 -11.81 -1.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.06 -11.81 -1.14
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 -9.87 -0.95
Diluted EPS -2.56 -9.87 -0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 -9.87 -0.95
Diluted EPS -2.56 -9.87 -0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
