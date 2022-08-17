Starlog Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 27.66% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 27.66% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 down 167.86% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 134.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.98 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and 9.91% over the last 12 months.
|Starlog Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|3.00
|3.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|3.00
|3.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|1.10
|--
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.90
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|3.44
|4.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-3.43
|-2.76
|Other Income
|0.27
|2.04
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-1.39
|-2.55
|Interest
|5.34
|6.03
|5.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.67
|-7.41
|-8.47
|Exceptional Items
|4.61
|-4.40
|7.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.06
|-11.81
|-1.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|-11.81
|-1.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|-11.81
|-1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.97
|11.97
|11.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-9.87
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-9.87
|-0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-9.87
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-9.87
|-0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
