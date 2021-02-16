Starlog Enter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in December 2020 down 6.28% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2020 down 26.98% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 58.25% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2019.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 12.80 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months