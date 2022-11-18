 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Starlog Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 92.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in September 2022 down 92.48% from Rs. 44.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.84 crore in September 2022 up 816.43% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 138.92% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.

Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 65.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.55 in September 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 12.98 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.46% over the last 12 months.

Starlog Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.35 37.75 44.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.35 37.75 44.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- 4.57 --
Depreciation 1.29 5.15 6.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.95 30.72 37.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.89 -2.70 0.65
Other Income -1.70 3.18 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.59 0.48 1.72
Interest 1.10 12.43 15.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.70 -11.94 -13.67
Exceptional Items 85.80 4.23 -0.14
P/L Before Tax 80.11 -7.71 -13.80
Tax -- 0.03 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.11 -7.74 -13.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.11 -7.74 -13.82
Minority Interest -1.75 1.83 2.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.48 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.84 -5.91 -11.00
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.86 -4.93 -11.55
Diluted EPS 65.86 -4.93 -11.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.86 -4.93 -11.55
Diluted EPS 65.86 -4.93 -11.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlog Enter #Starlog Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm