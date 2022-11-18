Starlog Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 92.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in September 2022 down 92.48% from Rs. 44.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.84 crore in September 2022 up 816.43% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 138.92% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.

Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 65.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.55 in September 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 12.98 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.46% over the last 12 months.