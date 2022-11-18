English
    Starlog Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 92.48% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in September 2022 down 92.48% from Rs. 44.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.84 crore in September 2022 up 816.43% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 138.92% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.

    Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 65.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.55 in September 2021.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 12.98 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.46% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.3537.7544.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.3537.7544.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--4.57--
    Depreciation1.295.156.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.9530.7237.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.89-2.700.65
    Other Income-1.703.181.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.590.481.72
    Interest1.1012.4315.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.70-11.94-13.67
    Exceptional Items85.804.23-0.14
    P/L Before Tax80.11-7.71-13.80
    Tax--0.030.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.11-7.74-13.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.11-7.74-13.82
    Minority Interest-1.751.832.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.48----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.84-5.91-11.00
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.86-4.93-11.55
    Diluted EPS65.86-4.93-11.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.86-4.93-11.55
    Diluted EPS65.86-4.93-11.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

