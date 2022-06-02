 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starlog Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2022 down 10.59% from Rs. 48.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022 down 105.17% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022 down 46.79% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.26% over the last 12 months.

Starlog Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.65 44.08 48.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.65 44.08 48.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.64 3.84 -12.04
Depreciation 6.24 6.59 7.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.02 35.68 50.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.25 -2.02 2.88
Other Income 7.96 4.35 10.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.71 2.33 12.97
Interest 15.41 15.76 15.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.70 -13.43 -2.82
Exceptional Items -4.40 -- -3.71
P/L Before Tax -15.10 -13.43 -6.53
Tax 0.32 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.41 -13.43 -6.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.41 -13.43 -6.55
Minority Interest 1.98 3.12 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.43 -10.31 -6.55
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.30 -8.62 -5.47
Diluted EPS -11.30 -8.62 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.30 -8.62 -5.47
Diluted EPS -11.30 -8.62 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
