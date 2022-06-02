Starlog Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2022 down 10.59% from Rs. 48.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022 down 105.17% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022 down 46.79% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.26% over the last 12 months.