    Starlog Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2022 down 10.59% from Rs. 48.82 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022 down 105.17% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022 down 46.79% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2021.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.26% over the last 12 months.

    Starlog Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6544.0848.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6544.0848.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.643.84-12.04
    Depreciation6.246.597.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0235.6850.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.25-2.022.88
    Other Income7.964.3510.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.712.3312.97
    Interest15.4115.7615.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.70-13.43-2.82
    Exceptional Items-4.40---3.71
    P/L Before Tax-15.10-13.43-6.53
    Tax0.32--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.41-13.43-6.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.41-13.43-6.55
    Minority Interest1.983.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.43-10.31-6.55
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.30-8.62-5.47
    Diluted EPS-11.30-8.62--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.30-8.62-5.47
    Diluted EPS-11.30-8.62--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlog Enter #Starlog Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
