Starlog Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2022 down 10.59% from Rs. 48.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022 down 105.17% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022 down 46.79% from Rs. 20.58 crore in March 2021.
Starlog Enter shares closed at 10.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.26% over the last 12 months.
|Starlog Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.65
|44.08
|48.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.65
|44.08
|48.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.64
|3.84
|-12.04
|Depreciation
|6.24
|6.59
|7.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.02
|35.68
|50.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-2.02
|2.88
|Other Income
|7.96
|4.35
|10.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.71
|2.33
|12.97
|Interest
|15.41
|15.76
|15.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.70
|-13.43
|-2.82
|Exceptional Items
|-4.40
|--
|-3.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.10
|-13.43
|-6.53
|Tax
|0.32
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.41
|-13.43
|-6.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.41
|-13.43
|-6.55
|Minority Interest
|1.98
|3.12
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.43
|-10.31
|-6.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.97
|11.97
|11.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.30
|-8.62
|-5.47
|Diluted EPS
|-11.30
|-8.62
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.30
|-8.62
|-5.47
|Diluted EPS
|-11.30
|-8.62
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited