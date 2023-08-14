Starlog Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, down 90.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 90.8% from Rs. 37.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 64.48% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 92.01% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 31.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.70% returns over the last 6 months and 182.33% over the last 12 months.