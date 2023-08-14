English
    Starlog Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, down 90.8% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 90.8% from Rs. 37.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 64.48% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 92.01% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2022.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 31.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.70% returns over the last 6 months and 182.33% over the last 12 months.

    Starlog Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.472.3737.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.472.3737.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.714.57
    Depreciation1.190.875.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.001.4830.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-0.70-2.70
    Other Income0.618.803.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.748.100.48
    Interest1.481.5312.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.226.57-11.94
    Exceptional Items---0.164.23
    P/L Before Tax-2.226.41-7.71
    Tax--0.460.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.225.95-7.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.225.95-7.74
    Minority Interest0.120.181.83
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.56--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.107.69-5.91
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.756.42-4.93
    Diluted EPS-1.756.42-4.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.756.42-4.93
    Diluted EPS-1.756.42-4.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

