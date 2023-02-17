 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starlog Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 92.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.3% from Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.02% from Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

Starlog Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.40 3.35 44.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.40 3.35 44.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.83 -- 3.84
Depreciation 1.13 1.29 6.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.13 4.95 35.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.70 -2.89 -2.02
Other Income 9.06 -1.70 4.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.36 -4.59 2.33
Interest 1.20 1.10 15.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.17 -5.70 -13.43
Exceptional Items 1.17 85.80 --
P/L Before Tax 7.34 80.11 -13.43
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.33 80.11 -13.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.33 80.11 -13.43
Minority Interest -- -1.75 3.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.66 0.48 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.68 78.84 -10.31
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.18 65.86 -8.62
Diluted EPS 29.18 65.86 -8.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.18 65.86 -8.62
Diluted EPS 29.18 65.86 -8.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited