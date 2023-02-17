Starlog Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 92.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.3% from Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.02% from Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.