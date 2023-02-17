English
    Starlog Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 92.3% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.3% from Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.02% from Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

    Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 29.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.62 in December 2021.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 15.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.81% returns over the last 6 months and 41.59% over the last 12 months.

    Starlog Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.403.3544.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.403.3544.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.83--3.84
    Depreciation1.131.296.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.134.9535.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.70-2.89-2.02
    Other Income9.06-1.704.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.36-4.592.33
    Interest1.201.1015.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.17-5.70-13.43
    Exceptional Items1.1785.80--
    P/L Before Tax7.3480.11-13.43
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3380.11-13.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3380.11-13.43
    Minority Interest---1.753.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.660.48--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.6878.84-10.31
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.1865.86-8.62
    Diluted EPS29.1865.86-8.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.1865.86-8.62
    Diluted EPS29.1865.86-8.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am