Starlog Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 92.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.3% from Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 155.02% from Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 29.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.62 in December 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 15.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.81% returns over the last 6 months and 41.59% over the last 12 months.