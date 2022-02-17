Starlog Enter Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.08 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.08 crore in December 2021 up 6.26% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021 up 34.34% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2020.
Starlog Enter shares closed at 11.23 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.
|Starlog Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.08
|44.54
|41.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.08
|44.54
|41.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.84
|--
|5.22
|Depreciation
|6.59
|6.76
|7.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.68
|37.14
|33.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|0.65
|-3.95
|Other Income
|4.35
|1.07
|3.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|1.72
|-0.56
|Interest
|15.76
|15.39
|16.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.43
|-13.67
|-16.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.14
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.43
|-13.80
|-16.56
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.43
|-13.82
|-16.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.43
|-13.82
|-16.56
|Minority Interest
|3.12
|2.82
|3.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.31
|-11.00
|-13.34
|Equity Share Capital
|11.97
|11.97
|11.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.62
|-11.55
|-11.14
|Diluted EPS
|-8.62
|-11.55
|-11.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.62
|-11.55
|-11.14
|Diluted EPS
|-8.62
|-11.55
|-11.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited