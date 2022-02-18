Starlog Enter Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.08 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.08 crore in December 2021 up 6.26% from Rs. 41.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021 up 34.34% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2020.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 11.25 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.