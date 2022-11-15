 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starlite Compo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 3.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.16% over the last 12 months.

Starlite Components.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.53 0.53 0.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.53 0.53 0.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.04 0.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.50 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.02 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.17 -0.22
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.17 -0.21
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -0.17 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -0.17 -0.21
Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.15 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.15 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlite Compo #Starlite Components. #trading
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am