Starlite Compo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Starlite Compo shares closed at 3.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.16% over the last 12 months.
|Starlite Components.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.53
|0.53
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.53
|0.53
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.50
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.21
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.21
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|17.10
|17.10
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited