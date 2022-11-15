Starlite Compo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 3.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.16% over the last 12 months.