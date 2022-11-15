English
    Starlite Compo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 7% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Starlite Compo shares closed at 3.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.16% over the last 12 months.

    Starlite Components.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.530.530.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.530.530.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.040.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.50--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.020.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.17-0.22
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.17-0.21
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.17-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.17-0.21
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.15-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.15-0.20
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.09-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.09-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.09-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.09-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

