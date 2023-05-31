Starlite Compo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 9.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 9.86% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 48.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 70.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.29 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.23% returns over the last 6 months and -62.09% over the last 12 months.
|Starlite Components.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|0.54
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|0.54
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.07
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.53
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.31
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.31
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|17.10
|17.10
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.10
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.10
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.10
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.10
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited