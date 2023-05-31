English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Starlite Compo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 9.86% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 9.86% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 48.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 70.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.29 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.23% returns over the last 6 months and -62.09% over the last 12 months.

    Starlite Components.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.550.540.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.550.540.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.070.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.530.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.20-0.31
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.19-0.31
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.19-0.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.19-0.31
    Tax-0.04-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.18-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.18-0.30
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.10-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.10-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.10-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.10-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlite Compo #Starlite Components. #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am