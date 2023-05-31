Starlite Compo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 9.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 9.86% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 48.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 70.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.29 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.23% returns over the last 6 months and -62.09% over the last 12 months.