Starlite Compo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 56.69% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 70.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 6.29 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 172.29% returns over the last 6 months and 131.25% over the last 12 months.