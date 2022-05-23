 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starlite Compo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 56.69% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 70.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 6.29 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 172.29% returns over the last 6 months and 131.25% over the last 12 months.

Starlite Components.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 0.56 0.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.50 0.56 0.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.04 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- 0.05
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.63 0.48 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.08 -0.70
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.07 -0.70
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 -0.07 -0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.31 -0.07 -0.70
Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -0.06 -0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -0.06 -0.69
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.03 -0.40
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.03 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.03 -0.40
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.03 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlite Compo #Starlite Components. #trading
first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
