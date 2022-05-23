Starlite Compo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 56.69% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 70.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.
Starlite Compo shares closed at 6.29 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 172.29% returns over the last 6 months and 131.25% over the last 12 months.
|Starlite Components.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.56
|0.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.56
|0.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.04
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.48
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.08
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.07
|-0.70
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.07
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|-0.07
|-0.70
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.06
|-0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.06
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|17.10
|17.10
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.03
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.03
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.03
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.03
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes