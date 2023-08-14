English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Starlite Compo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in June 2023 up 7% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 18.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.

    Starlite Components.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.560.550.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.560.550.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.040.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.130.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.570.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.20-0.17
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.19-0.17
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.19-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.19-0.17
    Tax0.01-0.04-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.16-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.16-0.15
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.90-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.90-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.90-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.90-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlite Compo #Starlite Components. #trading
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!