Starlite Compo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in June 2023 up 7% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 18.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.