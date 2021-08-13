Starlite Compo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 8.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in June 2021 up 8.27% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 37.4% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.48 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)