Starlite Compo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 201.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021. Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -54.70% over the last 12 months.
Starlite Components.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.540.530.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.540.530.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.030.04
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.50--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation0.140.140.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.530.040.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.18-0.08
Other Income0.000.000.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.17-0.07
Interest0.00--0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.17-0.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.17-0.07
Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.16-0.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.16-0.06
Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
Diluted EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
Diluted EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

