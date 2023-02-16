Starlite Compo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.54 0.53 0.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.54 0.53 0.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.03 0.04 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.50 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.53 0.04 0.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.18 -0.08 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.17 -0.07 Interest 0.00 -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.17 -0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.17 -0.07 Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.16 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.16 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 -0.09 -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.09 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 -0.09 -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.09 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited