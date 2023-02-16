English
    Starlite Compo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 201.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -54.70% over the last 12 months.
    Starlite Components.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.540.530.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.540.530.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.030.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.50--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.040.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.18-0.08
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.17-0.07
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.17-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.17-0.07
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.16-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.16-0.06
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.09-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm