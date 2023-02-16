Starlite Compo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlite Components. are:Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 201.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
|Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -54.70% over the last 12 months.
|Starlite Components.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|0.53
|0.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|0.53
|0.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.03
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.50
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.04
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.18
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.07
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|17.10
|17.10
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited