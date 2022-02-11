Starlite Compo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2021 up 20.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 14825% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 6.71 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)