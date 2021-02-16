Starlite Compo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 107.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 107.33% from Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 101.58% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2019.

Starlite Compo shares closed at 2.51 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.