Starlit Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 44.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in March 2019 down 44.16% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019 down 72.06% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 down 1460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Starlit Power shares closed at 10.11 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 33.03% returns over the last 6 months and 9.89% over the last 12 months.