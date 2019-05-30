Starlit Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 44.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in March 2019 down 44.16% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019 down 72.06% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 down 1460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
Starlit Power shares closed at 10.11 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 33.03% returns over the last 6 months and 9.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Starlit Power Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.83
|2.12
|3.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.83
|2.12
|3.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.70
|5.93
|1.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.14
|-3.63
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.19
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.12
|1.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-0.75
|-1.28
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.16
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.59
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.96
|0.50
|-0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.99
|-1.09
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.99
|-1.09
|0.44
|Tax
|0.73
|-0.73
|2.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|-0.36
|-1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|-0.36
|-1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|10.07
|10.06
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-0.36
|-1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited