Starlit Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 98.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.