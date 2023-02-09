 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Starlit Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 98.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Starlit Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 -- 1.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 -- 1.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 -- 1.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -- 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.22 0.19 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.25 -0.25
Other Income 0.08 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.19 -0.21
Interest 0.57 0.55 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.84 -0.74 -0.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.84 -0.74 -0.75
Tax -0.15 0.36 1.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.68 -1.10 -2.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.68 -1.10 -2.11
Equity Share Capital 10.07 10.07 10.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -1.10 -2.10
Diluted EPS -0.68 -1.10 -2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -1.10 -2.10
Diluted EPS -0.68 -1.10 -2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited