    Starlit Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 98.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Starlit Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.02--1.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.02--1.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.07--1.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03--0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.220.190.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.25-0.25
    Other Income0.080.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.19-0.21
    Interest0.570.550.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.84-0.74-0.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.84-0.74-0.75
    Tax-0.150.361.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.68-1.10-2.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.68-1.10-2.11
    Equity Share Capital10.0710.0710.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-1.10-2.10
    Diluted EPS-0.68-1.10-2.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-1.10-2.10
    Diluted EPS-0.68-1.10-2.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
