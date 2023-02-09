Starlit Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 98.37% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 67.62% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Starlit Power shares closed at 7.14 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -45.08% over the last 12 months.
|Starlit Power Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|--
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|--
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|--
|1.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.19
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.57
|0.55
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.74
|-0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.84
|-0.74
|-0.75
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.36
|1.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|-1.10
|-2.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|-1.10
|-2.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.07
|10.07
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-1.10
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-1.10
|-2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-1.10
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-1.10
|-2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited