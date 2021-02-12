Starlit Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 134.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in December 2020 up 134.34% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2020 down 116.46% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

Starlit Power shares closed at 20.45 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)