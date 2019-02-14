Starlit Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2018 down 13.72% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 68.83% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 1800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.
Starlit Power shares closed at 14.15 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.17% over the last 12 months.
|Starlit Power Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.12
|3.20
|2.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.12
|3.20
|2.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.93
|0.20
|1.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.63
|3.83
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.26
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.43
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-1.76
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.64
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-1.12
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.50
|0.45
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-1.58
|-1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.09
|-1.58
|-1.15
|Tax
|-0.73
|-1.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.06
|10.06
|10.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited