Starlit Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2018 down 13.72% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 68.83% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 1800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

Starlit Power shares closed at 14.15 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.17% over the last 12 months.