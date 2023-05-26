Starlineps Ent. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore, down 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 221.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Starlineps Ent. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Starlineps Ent. shares closed at 104.60 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.