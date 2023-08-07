Starlineps Ent. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 29.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in June 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 443.01% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Starlineps Ent. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Starlineps Ent. shares closed at 105.35 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.61% over the last 12 months.