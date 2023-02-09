Starlineps Ent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 95.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2022 up 95.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.