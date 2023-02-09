English
    Starlineps Ent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 95.17% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlineps Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2022 up 95.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Starlineps Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.284.863.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.284.863.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.083.713.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.760.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.020.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.300.14
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.300.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.300.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.220.300.14
    Tax0.060.080.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.220.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.220.12
    Equity Share Capital21.6221.6221.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.070.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.070.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.070.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.070.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
