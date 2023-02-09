Starlineps Ent. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 95.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2022 up 95.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Starlineps Ent. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Starlineps Ent. shares closed at 106.05 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.34% returns over the last 6 months and 36.66% over the last 12 months.