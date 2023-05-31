English
    Starcom Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 79.4% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 79.4% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 172.42% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 207.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    Starcom Info shares closed at 84.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.90% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.

    Starcom Information Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.500.482.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.500.482.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.220.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.00-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.731.08
    Depreciation0.110.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.010.651.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.40-1.24-0.53
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.40-1.24-0.53
    Interest0.120.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.52-1.37-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.52-1.37-0.67
    Tax-0.08-0.09-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.44-1.28-0.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.44-1.28-0.53
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.88-2.56-1.06
    Diluted EPS-2.88-2.56-1.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.88-2.56-1.06
    Diluted EPS-2.88-2.56-1.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am