Starcom Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 79.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 79.4% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 172.42% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 207.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
Starcom Info shares closed at 84.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.90% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.
|Starcom Information Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.48
|2.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.48
|2.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.22
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.00
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.73
|1.08
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.01
|0.65
|1.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-1.24
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-1.24
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-1.37
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.52
|-1.37
|-0.67
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|-1.28
|-0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|-1.28
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-2.56
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-2.56
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-2.56
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-2.56
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited