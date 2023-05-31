Starcom Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 79.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 79.4% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 172.42% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 207.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Starcom Info shares closed at 84.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.90% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.