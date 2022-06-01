Starcom Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, up 179.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in March 2022 up 179.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 up 69.72% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 58% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.
Starcom Info shares closed at 110.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Starcom Information Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.41
|0.28
|0.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.41
|0.28
|0.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.44
|0.09
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.99
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|0.87
|1.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-1.78
|-1.33
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.96
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.83
|-1.11
|Interest
|0.14
|0.11
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.94
|-1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.94
|-1.61
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.07
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-0.87
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-0.87
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-3.66
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-3.66
|-3.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-3.66
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-3.66
|-3.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited