 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Starcom Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, up 179.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in March 2022 up 179.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 up 69.72% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 58% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

Starcom Info shares closed at 110.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.88% over the last 12 months.

Starcom Information Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.41 0.28 0.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.41 0.28 0.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 0.09 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.01 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 0.99 0.62
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.33 0.87 1.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -1.78 -1.33
Other Income 0.00 0.96 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -0.83 -1.11
Interest 0.14 0.11 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 -0.94 -1.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 -0.94 -1.61
Tax -0.14 -0.07 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.87 -1.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.87 -1.74
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 -3.66 -3.49
Diluted EPS -1.06 -3.66 -3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 -3.66 -3.49
Diluted EPS -1.06 -3.66 -3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starcom Info #Starcom Information Technology
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.