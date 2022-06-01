Starcom Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, up 179.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in March 2022 up 179.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 up 69.72% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 58% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

Starcom Info shares closed at 110.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.88% over the last 12 months.