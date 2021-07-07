Starcom Info Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in March 2021 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021 down 62.17% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

Starcom Info shares closed at 166.95 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 233.57% returns over the last 12 months.