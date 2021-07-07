Starcom Info Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 23.5% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in March 2021 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021 down 62.17% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.
Starcom Info shares closed at 166.95 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 233.57% returns over the last 12 months.
|Starcom Information Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.86
|1.67
|1.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.86
|1.67
|1.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.01
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|--
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.66
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|0.90
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.01
|-1.13
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.21
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|0.20
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.50
|0.25
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-0.05
|-1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|-0.05
|-1.09
|Tax
|0.13
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|-0.05
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|-0.05
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.49
|-0.11
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.49
|-0.11
|-2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.49
|-0.11
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.49
|-0.11
|-2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited