Starcom Info Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in March 2019 down 10.43% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 190.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019 down 6.38% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

Starcom Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Starcom Info shares closed at 125.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)