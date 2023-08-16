Starcom Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 45.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 45.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 12.93% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

Starcom Info shares closed at 64.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.31% returns over the last 6 months and -31.55% over the last 12 months.