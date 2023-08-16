English
    Starcom Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 45.87% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 45.87% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 12.93% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

    Starcom Info shares closed at 64.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.31% returns over the last 6 months and -31.55% over the last 12 months.

    Starcom Information Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.670.500.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.670.500.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.06--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.570.85
    Depreciation0.110.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.631.010.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-1.40-1.29
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-1.40-1.27
    Interest0.130.120.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.25-1.52-1.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.25-1.52-1.39
    Tax-0.08-0.08-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-1.44-1.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-1.44-1.31
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.35-2.88-2.62
    Diluted EPS-2.35-2.88-2.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.35-2.88-2.62
    Diluted EPS-2.35-2.88-2.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

